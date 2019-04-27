Reports: Chelsea could end up signing Real Madrid star despite transfer ban

Chelsea were handed a massive blow when FIFA banned them from buying new players for the next two transfer windows. The West Londoners were quick to appeal their ban, and are currently awaiting results of the same. One report, however, states that Chelsea could end up signing one player, despite their impending transfer ban.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid have offered Chelsea a chance to extending Mateo Kovacic’s loan to another season. However, Los Blancos insist on putting an obligatory buyout clause in the deal, meaning that the Blues would have no option but to sign him on a permanent deal when his loan expires.

The Spanish giants also insist that the deal be closed by May 5, with a clause of £26 million in place.

Meanwhile, Blues’ boss Maurizio Sarri himself said that he would like to keep the Croat at the Stamford Bridge, if possible. The Italian insists that the Real Madrid-owned star could be a good replacement for Jorginho.

“I’d like very much that Kovacic will stay with us,” said the Chelsea boss.

“You know very well that in that position we have some problems because we have only Jorginho. In my opinion, Kovacic could become a very good central midfielder.”

Kovacic, who hasn’t started a Premier League game in a month will be hoping to break the trend when Chelsea play Manchester United on April 28.