Manchester United have tried and failed to replicate the once unbreachable pairing of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic in defence. Over the last few years, the Red Devils have brought in many new defenders, but none has been able to cement their place for long. And now, reports suggest that they could’ve signed one of the best defenders in the world, right from under the noses of rivals Liverpool.

According to The Times, Manchester United tried and failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign the then Southampton star Virgil van Dijk. The centre back ended up joining rivals Liverpool instead, where he has developed into one of the best defenders in the world.

The report states that the Red Devils had dispatched a frantic message to Southampton in order to ask about the availability of their towering Dutchman, only to hear that he had already completed his medical at Liverpool!

Furthermore, the publication suggests that five years prior, Manchester United had tried and failed in a similar attempt to land Tottenham’s Gareth Bale, who ended up joining Real Madrid instead.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set for a squad overhaul in the summer once again, with centre back and right midfielder two of the main areas they look to improve. So far, they have been linked with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho, and Declan Rice – among others.