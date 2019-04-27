Reports: Atletico Madrid interested in signing star player after Manchester United refuse him contract extension

Atletico Madrid are interested in bringing Manchester United star Juan Mata back to La Liga in the summer, as his contract situation remains unresolved.

Juan Mata, 30, has not been offered a contract extension by Manchester United as yet and is free to sign with other clubs at the end of the season when his current contract runs down.

Sport reports that Atletico Madrid want to take advantage of this situation and bring the diminutive attacker to the club in the summer. Earlier reports had suggested that Barcelona also retained interest in the former Valencia player.

Mata has appeared 30 times for Manchester United this season, though many of his appearances have been relegated to substitute ones, coming off the bench.

His game time has been particularly curtailed after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at the club and he doesn’t seem to feature in the Norwegian’s plans going forward either – considering that Manchester United haven’t come to terms with him for a new contract.

Fellow countryman Ander Herrera also seems to be on his way out of the club after it was reported that he has signed on to represent Ligue 1 champions PSG from next season.