Reports: Juventus willing to offer two attackers to Manchester United in Paul Pogba swap deal

Juventus is the latest club in the market for embattled Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and are willing to let either Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa go the other way to seal the deal.

Tuttosport reports, via Calciomercaro, that Juventus are now in competition with Real Madrid to land the signature of Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, while Real Madrid are offering Gareth Bale to Manchester United in the hopes of securing a loan deal, Juventus are willing to allow either Paulo Dybala or Douglas Costa to join the English club in hopes of engineering a return for the French World Cup winner.

Thai Sub – Pogba ‘will be very welcome’ at Real Madrid says Casemiro

United are said to be uninterested in the Gareth Bale deal since the Welshman turns 30 this year and has a long history of being injury prone. However, Juventus winger Douglas Costa is reportedly a player the club may favour should a swap deal come to fruition.

The report states that a deal can even be worked out between Manchester United and Juventus that would see Douglas Costa arrive on a loan deal, with a fee of 45 million euros at a later day to make the move permanent.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Although Juventus and Real Madrid may be interested in Paul Pogba, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has openly stated that he firmly believed the Frenchman will stay put at the club next season.