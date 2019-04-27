Reports: Juventus could spoil Real Madrid’s party to partner Manchester United star with Cristiano Ronaldo and push for Champions League

With every passing day, it seems more likely that Paul Pogba’s association with Manchester United will finally be coming to an end. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but there’s now another club which has registered its interest.

Though Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the midfielder is expected to stay at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window, the reports suggest otherwise. With Zinedine Zidane making him one of the top targets, it would be hard for United to keep hold of him.

However, in a new twist, according to reports in The Guardian, Juventus have suddenly emerged as favourites to land Pogba. The Old Lady have had talks with the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola for a possible return. Manchester United are expected to ask anything in the region of €130m but to pay that sum, Juventus will have to offload a few players.

With eight consecutive league titles in the bag, Juventus desperately want to win the Champions League and Pogba’s partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo could be the key to it.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – Though there might be some truth in these reports, Juventus will have to let Miralem Pjanic and another of their top-rated player leave to stand a chance of signing Pogba. As anything less than the €130m mark wouldn’t be enough to land the World Cup winner.