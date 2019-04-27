Reports: Manchester United in race with Real Madrid to sign playmaker from direct Premier League rivals

Premier League giants Manchester United are apparently ready to move forward for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen – who are one of Real Madrid’s top targets as well.

The ongoing 2018-19 season has been difficult for the Red Devils – an example being their recent record of seven defeats in their last nine games. As a result, the club is looking for a massive squad overhaul under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s state of affairs is agonisingly similar, and Los Blancos are also set to try and boost their squad ahead of the next season. Both Madrid and United need upgrades in their midfield, and hence both clubs have set their sights on the Spurs’ Danish playmaker.

Caughtoffside.com reports that the Spurs will demand over £60million for the 27-year old, and the higher bidder among Real Madrid and Manchester United could take him away this summer.

The former Ajax star has recorded 65 goals and 86 assists in 271 games wearing the Spurs’ shirt, and has exhibited an unrivalled level of consistency in midfield over the past few seasons.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With Paul Pogba growing increasingly unsettled at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to let him go to Real Madrid as per tge Frenchman’s interest. And Eriksen could take his place, but not before Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy drive a really hard bargain for the star.