Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to buy Bayern Munich star to ‘intimidate’ opposition down the right wing

With the 2018/19 season now drawing to an end, European hotshots have started looking for players who could improve their squad next season. And while Barcelona have targets line up for themselves, their talisman Lionel Messi wants them to buy a Bayern Munich star.

The Catalan giants have been on the lookout for a reliable player who can man the right wing, on both defensive and attacking fronts, for them. And while the club have been using Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo recently, Messi wants them to get Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich as he can ‘intimidate’ opponents on the right wing.

According to reports in Diario Gol, the Argentine has put Kimmich’s name forth as he believes the German can become a great asset for the LaLiga side. He is believed to be the best right-back in business and with age on his side, Kimmich can become a mainstay in any of the top European sides for many years to come.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – While it makes sense for Barcelona to look for a more established right-back to finally replace Dani Alves, it would be senseless on Bayern’s part to let Kimmich go. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the German will move to Spain in the transfer window.