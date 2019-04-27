Reports: Juventus in pursuit of star Premier League defender after Cristiano Ronaldo demands transfers

Italian giants Juventus are seemingly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s defender Davinson Sanchez in the summer, as per reports.

The Columbian center back, who was a guaranteed starter at Spurs until last season, now spends most of time on the bench, thanks to Jan Vertonghen’s and Toby Alderweireld’s blinding form in defence. That, in turn has reportedly led the former Ajax star to consider a move away from the club.

Don Balon reports that many elite European clubs like Napoli and Manchester United are interested in the star, who also has age on his side – at just 22 years old.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus has asked the club management to find worthy successor to replace the aging backline, as per the news agency. Currently, Juve’s defensive custodians include Giorgio Chiellini (34 years) and Leonardo Bonucci (31 years), both of them in the last few years of their respective footballing careers.

As a result, Juventus may be tempted to move for Davinson Sanchez, according to Don Balon. That he is a cheaper alternative to the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane or Matthijs de Ligt, makes him all the more suitable for a transfer.

However, other reports have established that Tottenham will not let go of Sanchez cheaply, and that they have even set a price tag of around €65million on him. But Sanchez is apparently intereted in moving away from the Premier League side, and has hence requested the club to reduce the asking price – as per Don Balon.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; As mentioned, it is necessary for Juventus to replace their aging backline, and Sanchez is definitely a cheaper option when compared to de Ligt or Varane, who are also present in Juve’s radar. Hence, they may move forward with a deal for the Spurs defender.