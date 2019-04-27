Reports: Biggest hint yet that Paul Pogba may not be at Manchester United next season

Manchester United are going through probably their worst period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. And now with a spot in next year’s Champions League looking a bleak possibility, their top players might leave as well.

Paul Pogba is one of the players who is looking for greener pastures and if reports are to be believed, the Frenchman might be on his way to La Liga with Real Madrid emerging as the favourites for his signature. And if previous reports weren’t enough, a big hint regarding his move to Madrid has come up now.

According to reports in Diario Gol, Pogba hasn’t asked Manchester United for a visa for their pre-season tour, which is a huge hint that he is not willing to stay with the Red Devils after this season. The club are set to travel to Australia, Singapore and China, along with Wales, for their pre-season tour.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though Diario Gol is not a reliable source, Pogba to Real Madrid is a transfer which could very well materialise before the start of next season.