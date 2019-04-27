Reports: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decides to move in for top Barcelona target

With a below par performance this season, Real Madrid are actively looking to improve their squad and get back to challenging for titles next season.

While scoring goals has been an issue for Madrid, they haven’t been able to keep things tight at the back as well. In this quest, they have zeroed in on a top, top Barcelona target and might spoil their arch-rivals’ party by going in for the player.

According to reports in DiarioGol, Florentino Perez has decided to crash Barcelona’s party and land Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt in the upcoming transfer window. The Dutchman is one of the topmost targets for the Catalan giants and with Real Madrid involved in the race for his signing as well, things are surely going to get interesting in the coming months.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – De Ligt is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now and naturally a lot of sides are interested in the 19-year-old’s signing. The central defender, however, prefers a move to Barcelona and this might prove to be a decisive factor in the end.