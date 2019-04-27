Reports: Serie A giants ready to sign Manchester United star if he lowers wage demands

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez’s stay at the club is all but over and there is every chance that the club would want to offload the former Arsenal man as soon as possible.

The Chilean has had the worst phase of his career at United where he failed to assert his dominance and was relegated to the fringes of first team. However, it seems that a Serie A club are ready to take him on board but on one condition.

According to reports in Independent, Internazionale are ready to sing Sanchez up in the summer but they want the player to lower his wage demands. The forward currently earns around £500,000 a week, which is nowhere near to what Inter are willing to pay him.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – If Sanchez does lower his wage demands, then this looks like a transfer which could very well materialise. Manchester United want him off their wage structure and Inter are expected to spend big in the summer, a win-win situation for both the sides.