Reports: Influential Real Madrid players protest against potential Eden Hazard signing

Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid hasn’t gone down as swimmingly as the club would have hoped. A few of the club’s senior players were reportedly were in an uproar after finding out about the wages being offered to the Belgian.

According to Don Balon, a few veteran Madrid players led by captain Sergio Ramos were in mutinous mood after details of Hazard’s wages emerged in the press. The Belgian is reportedly being offered 23 million euros a year to kick a ball in earnest. This is almost double the salary Ramos presently earns at the club. In fact, the present Chelsea attacker stands to trump Gareth Bale’s existing wages by a great deal, surpassing him as the highest earner at the club. Although, not much can be said about the Welshman hanging around to waltz with Hazard on the Bernabeu grass.

The outspoken Ramos is rumoured to have walked into Florentino Perez’s office demanding an end to this madness. Alluding to the likes of Marcelo, Kroos, Modric and himself, the defender is believed to have made an impassioned case for not threatening the club’s harmony by throwing exorbitant sums of money to an outsider, so to speak.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; It’s Don Balon again but co-featuring The Sun this time over. The latter is more an odious rag and less a newspaper. Since their terrible coverage of the Hillsborough disaster, one finds it hard to believe a word of what they put on print. Given how recent news has stressed on Madrid’s tight wage hierarchy, this seems like the easiest, most effortless rumour they could let loose. However, if indeed Madrid were going a little mad with Hazard’s wages, one doesn’t put it past Ramos to get a bit lippy with the P(e)rez. (That’s what saves it from a measly one out of five).