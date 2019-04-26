Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to buy Atletico Madrid star in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems, is reeling off potential transfer targets left, right and centre to the Juventus top-brass. The recent name reportedly on his lips is the Atletico Madrid centre back Stefan Savic.

According to Don Balon, the Portuguese icon has been whispering his name into Agnelli and Co.’s ears. the Turin based club are in for a summer rehaul after enduring yet another disappointing campaign in the Champions League.

Savic is reportedly unsettled at the Wanda Metropolitano. Rumoured to be on Simeone and his staff’s bad books, the Montenegrin defender has been rumoured to be angling for a move away from the Spanish capital. Having spent three seasons at Fiorentina, a return to the Serie A might prove to be the break he presently needs.

The Old Lady might have sauntered to an eighth straight Scudetto, but the club’s primary obsession is to clinch the Champions League for only the third time in the club’s history. The club has a chequered history in Europe’s top competition, having won twice but suffered a litany of final defeats. Ronaldo himself has been a thorn in the Juve backside in the recent past. One need only to go back to last season’s fractious quarter-final encounter between Juve and Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid to grasp this. A virtuoso performance in Turin by the Portuguese was followed by a late penalty at the Bernabeu to deny Juve (and Buffon) a shot at Champions League glory.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2.5/5; It’s Don Balon. They are hardly the byword for reliable reportage and are more miss than hit.