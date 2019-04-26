Reports: Manchester United willing to allow benched star to leave as Premier League rivals and Ligue 1 giants circle

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly hasn’t enjoyed much game time at all, in between injuries and not being able to usurp Victor Lindelor and Chris Smalling as the team’s first choice pairing.

As a result, a report from L’Equipe suggests that the English club is willing to listen to offers for him, with Lyon interested in securing his services. The Sun reports that the Ivorian is also a target of Arsenal boss Unai Emery as the Spaniard looks to orchestrate a defensive revamp at the club.

Bailly, 25, has only managed 17 appearances this season and last featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Paris St-Germain in the away tie of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

His game time had been in the decline even under previous boss Jose Mourinho.

The report from the Sun suggests that Manchester United have to agree to a cut priced deal for the Ivorian defender in the region of £20m, should they hope to get a deal done with Arsenal.

Speculation regarding Bailly’s future emerges on the back of a torrid run of results for Manchester United that has seen them lose 7 of their last 9 games, leaving boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deeply contemplating the composition of his squad ahead of next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Bailly can’t seem to get much game time and perhaps it’s best for him and the club if he’s moved on at the end of the season.