Former Real Madrid star calls on Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United and move to Spain

Real Madrid are in a dire need of a squad overhaul. Los Blancos have identified certain players to help them do the same, starting with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. And now, the Frenchman has been urged to move to Spain by a former Real Madrid star himself.

France legend and former Real Madrid player, Claude Makelele, has called on Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid in the summer. When quizzed during an interview over whether Kylian Mbappe or Pogba should join Los Blancos, Makelele had this to say:

“I love both,” he told Radio Marca.

“I would sign both if I could but it is complicated because I don’t think they (PSG) would let him go right now,” the former French international said.

“I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now,” he stated.

“At United, he has to do everything and at Madrid, he would be well supported,” Makelele said.

“(Eden) Hazard has the same problem as Pogba- he has to do everything at Chelsea.

“If he joins Madrid it would be different because he would have other quality teammates and his role would be more specific,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pogba was named in the PFA Team of the Year for 2018/19, much to everyone’s surprise. The Frenchman has gone through an inconsistent season, which saw him perform best only after former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked. He did enjoy a brief spell under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which saw the Red Devils win fourteen of their nineteen games.

He continues to be linked with a move away from the club and to Real Madrid, in particular.