Reports: Manchester United star ready to cut ties with the club and move to Italy

As Romelu Lukaku’s time at Manchester United suffers further roadblocks, the striker is reportedly casting loving glances at the Serie A. Reduced to playing second-fiddle to Marcus Rashford, the Belgian seems to be quite keen on bringing down the curtains on his spell at England.

As recently as October, Lukaku confessed that he would like to see his bulky frame clothed in a Juventus’ black and white and the forward has once again reiterated his wish to play in Italy.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the Belgian insisted that a move to Italy would be quite the dream:

‘Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream,’ remarked the 25-year-old.

‘I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United.’

The struggling forward had to settle for a brief appearance last night against cross-town rivals Manchester City. Pushed out to the right, the Belgian made one menacing run into the box before his low fizzer was parried by City goalkeeper, Ederson.

Having struggled to break into the first team this season, the player would like to square off against once employers Chelsea this weekend in a crunch tie which has the feel of a Champions League play-off. The Londoners are presently 4th in the table, three points clear of Manchester United.

Fox Sports Asia Probability rating: 3.5/5; Oh Lukaku! Once the buzz word on every manager’s lips, the Belgian hasn’t exactly faded but he ain’t tearing it up either. Doubt if Juventus will press for him though, but maybe other Serie A clubs won’t mind taking a punt on the forward. The slower pace of the Italian League will bode well for this lumbering giant.