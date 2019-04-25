Reports: Real Madrid star impresses Zinedine Zidane; set for a new deal

A big transfer window awaits Real Madrid. The thirteen-time European champions are set for a massive overhaul, with several players set to leave Santiago Bernabeu. However, there are a select few set to retain their spots in the dressing room. And one star is now seemingly a part of that group, after impressing boss Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid are pinning their hopes on Uruguayan starlet Federico Valverde ahead of the next season. The club is so impressed by the young midfielder that they are rumoured to be planning a fresh deal.

Despite interest from a host of European powerhouses, the graceful midfielder decided to make the switch to the Bernabeu in 2016. Since then he has steadily been going about his football, impressing a host of people within the club. According to Marca, Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane is the latest to have been swayed by the Uruguayan’s midfield craft.

Speaking to the media, his representative and former goalkeeper, Gerardo El Pelado Rabajda was quick to point out why the player deserves all the attention and accolades that are coming his way:

“Everything that the boy has now he has earned with performance.”

The Merengues are keen to ensure that Valverde remains happy at Madrid. To this effect, the club is planning to ward off all interest in their young sensation by tying him to a new contract. Although his present deal runs out in 2023, the Madrid top-brass is reportedly determined on continuing his stay in Spain.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Federico Valverde is a young kid with high potential. As a result, it comes of no surprise that Los Blancos would look to hold on to him beyond this season. The Uruguyuan has impressed when given the chance and could even find himself in the first team next season, especially with rumours linking Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marcos Llorente, and Dani Ceballos all with a potential exit.