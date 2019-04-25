Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Barcelona legend

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Juventus to replace manager Max Allegri with former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola next season.

Diario Gol reports that Ronaldo is of the mind that Massimiliano Allegri should be replaced next season as the manager of Juventus after failing to guide the team past the quarterfinals stage of the Champions League.

Instead, he wants former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to take over the reins.

Guardiola’s penchant for ‘conquering’ leagues and moving on is well known and he would be willing to test himself in Serie A next season, according to the report.

On the other hand, Max Allegri doesn’t appear as though he is prepared to walk away from the Juventus job and even confirmed so when he was quizzed about his future following their Champions League exit.

Ronaldo and Guardiola have been on the opposite ends of the battle many times in the past when the Portuguese star was playing for Real Madrid and the Spanish coach was managing Barcelona.

However, the report states that the opportunity to work with a consummate professional like Ronaldo would smooth over any such concerns of them not being able to work together despite their adversarial past.