Reports: Arsenal look to Barcelona and Everton stars to replace Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi’s often calamitous defending has reportedly irked Arsenal manager Unai Emery enough to begin eyeing up his replacements.

According to the Daily Mail, the North London club has lined up unsettled Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and Everton’s young centre-back Michael Keane as potential upgrades on Shkodran Mustafi.

The German international’s inept displays have undermined Arsenal’s push for a Champions League place. The most recent faux-pas came at home against Crystal Palace in a crucial league fixture. As the ball was hoofed in his general direction, the centre-back merely stood still, half-expecting his goalkeeper to take charge of proceedings. Wilfred Zaha brushed him aside to go clear through on goal before slotting calmly past Leno.

They would go onto lose the tie 2-3, passing up the chance to go above Tottenham in the table.

After a difficult first season in charge, Emery has been promised only £40 million to spend on new signings unless if they stumble into the Champions League. The club is eyeing French defender Samuel Umtiti, who looks set to leave Catalan giants Barcelona as the club eye a move for Ajax star, Matthijs de Ligt. In case the Frenchman does not make the move to the Emirates, Everton’s Michael Keane has been touted as another option.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Arsenal would do well to rid themselves of the error-prone German. His mistakes have proven costly and might prove to be the difference between Wednesday nights in the Champions League or the ignominy of Europa Thursdays. The club can still win the Europa League, however, but Mustafi is a soft-centre for a club of Arsenal’s ambition.