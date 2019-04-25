Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham interested as €40 million worth Barcelona winger desperately wants to leave

As per the latest reports, Barcelona winger Malcom wants to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian winger had a tough campaign with the Catalan giants throughout this season, having not obtained enough game time under Ernesto Valverde. That in turn, has prompted the star to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Barcelona spent £39million on the star last summer, as they forced his move from French club Bordeaux. The transfer as such was highly controversial, as Italian club AS Roma almost had him on the books when Barcelona came out of nowhere to hijack the youngster.

The Daily Mail reports that Ernesto Valverde is ready to sell the Brazilian, if they can recoup the €40million (£39million) that they paid to sign him in the first place.

Malcom wants to move away from the club as well, in search for more opportunities with the first team.

As per reports, his agents are now working to secure him a move elsewhere in Europe. Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are credited with an interest in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery, managers of Tottenham and Arsenal, have expressed keenness in the 22-year old star, as per Daily Mail.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Valverde has often mentioned how Malcom was a signing “made by the club” and not by himself – which means that he could allow the player’s sale this summer. But a transfer will happen only if Tottenham or Arsenal match Barcelona’s €40million asking price for the Brazilian.