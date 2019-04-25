Reports: Jorge Mendes working hard to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former teammate

Juventus stunned the footballing world when they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Now, as they look to build their team around the Portuguese phenom, the Bianconeri have identified his former teammate as their next big money signing.

According to a report by Calciomercato, Juventus might end up signing Real Madrid-owned star James Rodriguez. The Colombian is currently spending the season on loan at Bayern Munich but is set to return to his parent club in the summer.

Several sources have previously claimed that Bayern coach Niko Kovac does not consider Rodriguez as part of his plans. As a result, it is extremely unlikely that the Bavarians convert his loan move into a permanent one.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez might not find any room for himself at parent club Real Madrid when he returns in the summer. The Colombian was sent out on loan by Zinedine Zidane two years ago, who has since returned as the head coach.

As a result, Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is pushing the star towards Juventus, where a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo awaits. Mendes has even dropped his name in meetings with sporting director Fabio Paratici, states the original report. However, the Italian giants are not as keen on the Colombia international and are instead working on a move for Benfica’s Joao Felix.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; James Rodriguez is in a curious position at the moment. The Colombian is unwanted at Bayern Munich, where he is currently spending his final few months on loan. Meanwhile, returning to parent club Real Madrid is also not an option for the 2014 FIFA World Cup star with Zinedine Zidane back in charge.

Therefore, it looks likely that Rodriguez will have to find a new club for himself this summer. And Juventus might just end up being the perfect place for him, especially considering the fact that the Bianconeri are open to letting Paulo Dybala leave.