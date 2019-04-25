Reports: Real Madrid to make Premier League star the highest paid player in the club and find him a new luxury home

Spanish giants Real Madrid are in dire need of some fresh signings that could help them overcome the haunting memories from the ongoing season, as quickly as possible.

As we all know by now, they have already gotten eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey, apart from failing to challenge for the La Liga title as well this season. Former managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were unceremoniously sacked as well, before Zinedine Zidane got reappointed at the helm of the club.

Zidane was also given a huge transfer budget to sign new players this summer, and that in turn has also allowed him to go in hard and strong, to try and sign players of his choice.

It has already been reported that Eden Hazard is Real Madrid’s most important transfer target for the summer, and despite his current employers Chelsea’s reluctance to let him go, Zidane is in no mood to loosen his grip on the Belgian.

In fact, as of latest it has been reported that Real Madrid are ready to make Hazard their highest-paid player, in addition to finding a premium place for the star to stay during his time with the club.

It is the Mirror, that reports that Hazard has been offered a weekly wage to the tune of £400,000, which is £50,000 more than what Gareth Bale – currently their highest-paid player – earns now.

In addition, The Sun claims that Los Blancos are also scouting for an apartment in Madrid’s premium locations, for the star to be accomodated comfortably while he is with the club, as per the Mirror.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Hazard to Real Madrid is more-or-less a done deal, and an official announcement can happen sooner or later. Reports like the above will only speed up the process, as it could be beyond any football star right now, not to accesp such lucrative offers.