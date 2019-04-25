Reports: Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to go head to head for €180 million worth wonderkid in the summer

Zinedine Zidane is a fan of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and has urged Florentino Perez to make a move for the fleet-footed winger in the summer, Bild reports.

As it’s been well documented now, Sancho is also a priority target for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who sees the young Englishman as the ideal solution for the club’s right winger issue.

Sancho, 18, has been in stellar form in what has been his break through season at Borussia Dortmund, notching up 12 goals and 18 assists in 39 appearances.

However, the report states that Dortmund are in no compulsion to sell the player in the upcoming summer transfer window, unless one of the bidding clubs match their €180 million valuation of him.

The report also states that Real Madrid may have the edge over Manchester United in that regard because Florentino Perez is on good terms with the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Both Solskjaer and Zidane have been tasked with a summer overhaul after taking over late in what has been disappointing, trophy-less seasons for both clubs.

As such, it would be intriguing to see them go head to head for the services of Jadon Sancho.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Although the price may look too high on paper, igniting a bidding war between two financial powerhouses is exactly what serves Borussia Dortmund well.