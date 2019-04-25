Reports: Manchester United, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich to slug it out for the signing of Serie A star in the summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, will move away from the Serie A giants this summer, and that he has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United

Italian newspaper Il Mattino reports that Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan are all looking to sign the prolific wimger, who has impressed for Napoli in the past few seasons.

The newspaper reports that AC Milan are ready to offer their midfielder Suso in exchange for the star, in addition to a substantial transfer fee. But Insigne will join the Rossoneri only if they manage to qualify for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

The other teams – United, Bayern, PSG and Atletico – are yet to make any offers for the Italian, but they have showed equal interest in him, as per CalcioNapoli 24.

Insigne’s ongoing 2018-19 season has been average in terms of how he fared in the past couple of seasons, but he has still managed 13 goals and six assists in 38 games till date.

Napoli, meanwhile, are placed second in the Serie-A charts, and have already made sure of a Champions League berth next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti had established that the team is not looking to sell most of their core players, as the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager wants to build his team around them next season. While Insigne appears to be a part of this “core” set of players, Ancelotti has enough time to think about a possible replacement, in which case he may sell the 27-year old.