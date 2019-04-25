Reports: Real Madrid superstar unwanted by Premier League teams; only receives interest from China

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale is most likely on the outs at the end of the season but may not make a blockbuster return to the Premier League, as none of the big clubs in the league seem interested in him.

According to Edu Pidal of Radio Estadio, the Welshman isn’t in demand among the Premier League elite even after it looks increasingly likely that he will depart Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club has coincided with strong rumours of the winger’s departure as the French coach has never really rated him.

However, according to the report, the only interest in Bale has been registered from China.

One of the reasons why Premier League clubs could be reluctant in moving for the multiple time Champions League winner is to do with his dodgy injury record. And he also turns 30 this year, meaning that they would have little to no resale value even if they choose to spend big money on his transfer fees and wages.

Manchester United has been keenly interested in the winger for a number of years now and even made a play to sign him from Tottenham when he departed for Real Madrid, but aren’t interested in bringing him to Old Trafford now after the Alexis Sanchez debacle and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference to target youth in the transfer market.

