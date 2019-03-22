Reports: Real Madrid star considering leaving the club at the end of the season despite Zinedine Zidane’s return

Real Madrid’s World Cup winner Raphael Varane is reportedly considering leaving the club at the end of the season despite the return of Zinedine Zidane.

French newspaper L’Equipe is reporting, via AS, that Real Madrid centerback Raphael Varane is considering his future at the club after having won everything there is to win.

Varane, 25, has already won 4 Champions League titles, 2 La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, 2 Spanish Super Cups among other honours with Real Madrid, not to mention the World Cup with France in 2018 as well.

‘The sensations are good’ – Zidane after Real Madrid win

As such, despite the return of Zinedine Zidane – with whom he shares a strong relationship – Varane is reportedly looking for a fresh challenge at the end of the season.

While the report doesn’t elaborate on which clubs would be interested in the Frenchman, Manchester United definitely comes to mind as one of the premier options for him as they have previously been interested in him, are currently on the look out for a top class center back and are one of the few clubs in the world that can offer him a lucrative pay package as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Raphael Varane may have already won everything at Real Madrid at a relatively young age, but there is no way Zinedine Zidane would consider selling him with the major restructuring the rest of the squad needs.