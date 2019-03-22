Reports: Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala plus cash for Cristiano Ronaldo’s new strike partner

Juventus want Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and are ready to offer Paulo Dybala plus cash in a bid to see the transfer through in the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb reports, via Football Italia, that Juventus are interested in Liverpool standout Mo Salah and that they are willing to use Argentinian playmaker Paulo Dybala as makeweight in a player plus cash move this summer, should the move for first choice transfer target Federico Chiesa fall through.

According to the report, Paratici is interested in the Egyptian right attacker as he has prior experience in the Italian league with Fiorentina and Roma, before he made the move to Liverpool.

Mo Salah awkwardly dances with African POTY award at vibrant ceremony

Salah, 26, hasn’t hit the dizzying heights of the previous season but is still very much in the running to be the top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals in 31 league appearances.

He has scored 20 goals and set up 9 more in all competitions this season.

However, it is expected that a huge money offer will be required to force Liverpool’s hand, prompting Juventus to throw Paulo Dybala into the mix to soften their stance in a bid to purchase a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Juventus may want to sign Mo Salah but it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will part with him.