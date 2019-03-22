Reports: Italian giants interested in raiding Real Madrid for three star players in the summer

Italian giants Napoli are keeping a close eye on as many as three Real Madrid players as boss Carlo Ancelotti has demanded quality additions.

Calcio Napoli 24 reports that Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis will accede to manager Carlo Ancelotti’s requests for quality additions in the summer and has his eye on a Real Madrid triumvirate, Isco, Casemiro and Marcelo.

Isco, who was used sparingly under former boss Santiago Solari, was then strongly touted to leave the club at the end of the season to seek out a fresh beginning. However, the return of Zinedine Zidane may have changed that dynamic, with the Spanish playmaker immediately restored to the playing eleven under the Frenchman.

Despite that, he still remains atop Napoli’s wishlist according to the report.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro and left back Marcelo are also of interest to the Italian club, though it remains to be seen if they will make a concrete offer for either player. It was widely rumoured that Marcelo may leave the club at the end of the season, with a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus on the cards.

However, the return of Zidane to the Real Madrid hot seat may have scuppered those plans as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Although all the players mentioned in the report can be quality additions to Napoli, it seems unlikely that any one of them would actually make a move away from the club on the back of Zidane’s return.

Real Madrid a ‘dream club’ to play for – Pogba