Reports: Neymar to sign for Real Madrid under the condition that they also sign Premier League superstar

Neymar, who has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, has asked for the club to also sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard in addition to him in the transfer window.

According to transfer expert Duncan Castles, Neymar wants Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard in addition to him in the summer transfer window so as to alleviate the pressure that comes from being the club’s only big money signing.

It has been well documented that Real Madrid will undergo a summer overhaul under the stewardship of newly returned coach Zinedine Zidane, but initial reports suggested that the club will either make a big money move for PSG star Neymar or Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

However, this latest update means that both the players could end up at the Bernabeu this summer.

“What I’m hearing is that Neymar is actually in favour of Real Madrid moving for Hazard as well as himself. The reason is he doesn’t want to be the only big-name signing coming into Madrid this summer,” said Castles of the situation, before going on to elaborate on the thinking behind the Brazilian’s stance.

“Neymar’s conscious that if such a large transfer fee is expended on him, if he gets the high wages that will be needed to take him out of PSG, and he comes as the kind of hero figure, supposed to be the player on the pitch who can turn around and make the different that Cristiano Ronaldo made, that might be too difficult or too much pressure on him, or make his transition to Madrid, which he wants to be successful, harder than it could be,” he said.

It is believed that Real Madrid is open to making both transfers happen this summer, provided PSG and Chelsea play ball.

(Quotes R/T Express)