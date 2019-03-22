Reports: Barcelona to prioritize signing talented youngster over Antoine Griezmann in the summer

Barcelona have made a decision to splash the cash on Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt instead of Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

After spending £67.50m on Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona do not have the funds available for two big money summer splurges and will instead prioritize signing his teammate and center defender Matthijs de Ligt instead of Antoine Griezmann, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Griezmann, who has reportedly been unsettled at Atletico Madrid after their Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus, is looking to re-ignite the move to Barcelona that fell through at the last moment the previous season.

However, the Catalan club have unanimously decided against signing the French forward, the report states, in order to focus all their funds and energies on capturing Matthijs de Ligt – who is also being tailed by clubs such as Juventus.

Griezmann has also been linked with a move to English giants Manchester United, having almost joining them two seasons back, before ultimately opting to remain with Atletico Madrid after the club was hit with a transfer embargo.

It would seem this season, however, that a move for the World Cup winner is inevitable.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Matthijs de Ligt and Barcelona are both mutually interested in the transfer and it is likely that Griezmann, who turns 28 this year, will likely miss out on a move because of that