Reports: Juventus target summer move for Ajax star touted to be the next Paul Pogba

Juventus are interested in bringing Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch to Turin at the end of the season and have contacted his agent Mino Raiola towards that end.

Gravenberch, also known as the ‘Paul Pogba clone’ has attracted the attentions of Juventus who are reportedly in touch with his agent Mino Raiola towards working out a move for the 16 year old.

Only earlier this year, Gravenberch became the youngest ever Ajax player to play in the Eredivisie when he took to the field aged just 16 years and 130 days old, surpassing the previous record set by one Clarence Seedorf at 16 years and 242 days old.

Juventus are closely monitoring the development of 'Pogba-clone' Ryan Gravenberch. The name of the 16-year-old Ajax talent emerged during one of the many meetings La Vecchia Signora have held with his agent Mino Raiola. 📰 • @tuttosport pic.twitter.com/jhQWtnyCOZ — AjaxTimes (@ajaxtimes) March 21, 2019

The Dutch youngster is even built somewhat similarly to Paul Pogba and commandeers the midfield in a similar vein, using his athleticism and ability on the ball to drive his team forward.

As it stands, Juventus want to fill the void left by Pogba’s move to Manchester United three seasons ago and are willing to invest in youth to make it happen.

Gravenberch has made 23 appearances for the Ajax U-21 team this season and 1 appearance for the senior team in the Eredivisie.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; The player is definitely a top end talent and like Juventus signed Paul Pogba when he was only a youngster, it makes sense for them to take a punt on Gravenberch as well.

Pogba on why Mourinho was sacked