Reports: Atletico Madrid star midfielder could move to Manchester United for £80 million in the summer

Should Atletico Madrid’s all action midfielder Saul Niguez join the Premier League in the summer, Manchester United would be his likely destination.

Daily Mail are reporting that sources close to the player confirm that should Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez leave the club and head to England, Manchester United would be the perfect destination for the 24 year old.

This, despite strong speculation linking him with a move to Champions Manchester City as Fernandinho’s long term replacement.

The report states that Niguez’s relationship with Atleti boss Diego Simeone is on the decline and that the club would be happy to let him leave for £80 million at the end of the season, and not insist that potential buyers should pay the entire £130 million buyout clause. Another reason for Niguez to consider a move has to do with the fact that he’s been deployed as a left back by Simeone a number of times this season, a position that is not natural for the center midfielder.

Comparisons in playing style to Manchester United legend Bryan Robson have also further fueled talks of a move to Old Trafford.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Manchester United do not immediately need to invest in midfield and a move for Niguez, at the moment, looks unlikely.