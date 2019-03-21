Reports: Solskjaer identifies three Manchester United players he wants gone at the end of the season

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified three players that he feels has no future at the club, and intimated Ed Woodward of the same.

Solskjaer admitted yesterday that he is approaching the job with a long term mindset, despite not being confirmed as the permanent manager of Manchester United yet.

As such, it is expected that he has had a big say in the transfer goings-on at the club, with the Mirror reporting that the potential purchase of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been rubber stamped by the Norwegian already.

Not only that, he has also had a say in which players would be leaving the club, the report suggests.

Club captain Antonio Valencia, whose contract is up at the end of this season should the one year extension not be triggered, Marcos Rojo and Alexis Sanchez are the names that have been touted.

Solskjaer previously mentioned that due to Valencia’s age and injury issues, that the club may not be pursuing the contract extension and may be willing to let the right back leave at the end of the season. Marco Rojo has also been plagued by injuries and been relegated to fifth choice center back. Alexis Sanchez, on the other hand, costs a princely 500,000 pounds a week in wages and has been severely under-performing since his move from Arsenal.

It is reported that all the Norwegian boss wants all three of these players gone at the end of the season to free up spots and the wage bill for new additions.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; It is very likely that these three players will leave the club. The report seems to be spot on.