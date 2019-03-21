Reports: PSG forced to sell superstar duo because of FFP regulations?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have become European heavyweights because of the money pumped into the club by its Arab owners in recent years.

The French side have ruled the roost in Ligue 1 for the past few years, and though they have been unable to add the Champions League to their list of achievements, the talent they possess is unreal.

But this comes at a price. PSG have fallen prey to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations one too many times, and still face possible sanctions from UEFA over their excessive spending budget.

While the club continues to deny any wrongdoing, the purchases of Neymar Jr. from Barcelona for £198million, and Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco for £162m have surely raised suspicion that cannot be ignored.

Reports in France as well as The Sun in England now suggest that PSG need to make up £130m in transfer sales in order to avoid FFP sanctions, which means one of their star players could leave the club.

The hefty sum of money would have to be debited this summer, leading to speculation over which of the superstars could move. Both Neymar and Mbappe are wanted by Real Madrid, who would be willing to splash the cash to sign them, but PSG now have a choice to make – and it’s a rather unenviable one.