Reports: Barcelona to target Liverpool defender in the summer transfer window

Barcelona are looking for a back up left back and will consider making a move for Liverpool left back Alberto Moreno in the summer.

Gerard Romero of EsportsRAC1 claims that Barcelona are looking for economical left back options in the summer to serve as a backup for Jordi Alba, who has just signed a new deal at the club, and will consider Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno as one of them.

☎️ Contado en @EsportsRAC1

El lateral izquierdo que busca el Barça importante que sea una buena opción económica. O libre o poca claúsula. En la mesa 2 jugadores ofrecidos: Alberto Moreno (Lvpool) y Álex Moreno (Rayo) #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 20, 2019

Moreno, 26, has found game time extremely hard to come by under Jurgen Klopp this season having made only 5 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.

His contract is also up at the end of the season, meaning that he is free to leave the club and sign on with any other team that stumps up an offer.

However, it isn’t a certainty that Barcelona will make a move for him as the report also claims that they have one eye on Rayo Vallecano left back Alex Moreno, as another potential option for a summer move.

However, unlike the Liverpool player, Alex Moreno’s contract runs till 2021, meaning that Barcelona has to negotiate transfer terms with Rayo Vallecano first.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Alberto Moreno is Spanish and may fit in well at Barcelona for that reason. But it remains to be seen if he will accept one reserve role immediately after leaving another.

