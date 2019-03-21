Reports: Borussia Dortmund join race to sign promising Chelsea forward

Borussia Dortmund are the latest to add their name into the list of possible suitors for Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports suggest.

The forward is widely considered to be England’s next top star after having been called up to the national team, but his opportunities at Stamford Bridge have been few and far between this season.

This has prompted interest from some huge European clubs, with Bayern Munich the favorites to land Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window.

Chelsea may have rejected their bid at the time, but the German giants aren’t backing off yet, and may just have another Bundesliga side to contend with.

The Telegraph are reporting that Dortmund are interested in the youngster as well, and after successfully snatching Jadon Sancho from the Premier League, they could do the same with another top young player.

With an atmosphere tailor-made for young players to succeed, Dortmund could well be the perfect destination for Chelsea’s promising starlet.