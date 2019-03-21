After starting just four Bundesliga matches this season, Renato Sanches is considering his future at Bayern Munich.

Renato Sanches is “not happy” at Bayern Munich and suggested he is open to leaving for another club.

Sanches joined Bayern in 2016 to much fanfare after breaking through at Benfica and helping Portugal to victory in the European Championships the same year.

Bayern shelled out a reported €35million on the midfielder and expectations were sky high, but after a difficult first few months he was sent on loan to Swansea City in the Premier League.

At Swansea, Sanches failed to rekindle his Benfica form and, although Niko Kovac seemed optimistic about the Portugal international’s future when he returned at the start of the season, things have not gone to plan.

The 21-year-old has made just four Bundesliga starts and now appears to be angling for a move away.

“I’m not happy here, I work a lot, but I’m not allowed to play,” Sanches told Kicker. “I want to play more, maybe at a different club, I have to worry about that.”