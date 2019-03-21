Manchester United superstar reveals his ‘dream’ of playing for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba refused to commit his future to the club, saying that it was a ‘dream’ for anyone to play at Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba may presently be in the middle of a purple patch with Manchester United but that hasn’t stopped him from having one eye on the future – a future that doesn’t involve Manchester United.

Speaking to the media, the French World Cup winner admitted that playing for Real Madrid – and especially under Zinedine Zidane – is a dream for any player.

“Like I’ve always said, [playing for]Real Madrid is a dream for anyone.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football,” he admitted.

However, he was quick to follow that up with a statement that he was currently happy at Manchester United, despite not knowing ‘what the future holds.’

“For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy,” he said.

Pogba has been in stellar form for Manchester United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December 2018, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround his on own personal performance levels and that of the teams than compared to the dire reality under Jose Mourinho.