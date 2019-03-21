Reports: Manchester United close in on £80m rated first signing of the summer

Manchester United are hot on the heels of Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho and are reportedly willing to break the bank to lure the teenager back to England.

Manchester United are prepared to pay upwards of £80m in a bid to persuade Borussia Dortmund to part with 18 year old English winger Jadon Sancho in the summer, claim Evening Standard.

Sancho, who has 9 goals and 17 assists in 35 appearances this season, has attracted the interest of the English giants as they seek an option who can play down the right hand side of attack.

He also has 15 assists in the Bundesliga, which is the top assist numbers for any player in the top five European leagues this season, and one better than Lionel Messi’s 14.

United are also said to be in the clear to sign the teenager without a chunk of the money going to Manchester City as there is no ‘Manchester United clause’ in his contract like is the case with Brahim Diaz at Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is yet to be confirmed as Manchester United boss, has also outlined the need for the club to sign a player in attack to Ed Woodward and Sancho is said to fit the mould of player they’re looking for.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This one seems to be a question of when and not if, to be perfectly honest.