Reports: Inter to replace Mauro Icardi with Bayern Munich goal machine

The situation surrounding Mauro Icardi and his Inter Milan future continues to take center stage in Italy, and it’s fair to say that it won’t be sorted out soon.

The only real plan of action now would be to sell the player and plan for a future without him, as far as Inter are concerned, and steps may already have been taken to ensure that.

Onet are reporting that Inter want Icardi’s replacement to be a goal scoring machine, and to ensure that happens, the Serie A giants have picked Robert Lewandowski as their target.

The Bayern Munich forward is one of the best in the world in his position, and clubs have been scrambling to acquire his services for a while now. However, Bayern have stood pretty much firm thus far.

The Polish striker was linked with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United not too long ago, and is known to be interested in a move. Whether Inter is the team that finally get him, remains to be seen.

A 110 million euros buy-out clause could prove troublesome however, so Inter may have to work doubly hard to ensure they have their man as the summer transfer window rolls in.