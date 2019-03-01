Reports: Liverpool defender among Barcelona targets

Barcelona want to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that their good form of this season goes ahead to the next one as well.

Keeping that in mind, the Catalans are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with a number of players linked with the club.

One such player that has suddenly emerged as a target is Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.

Much was expected from the Spaniard when he came in, and after a solid season or two, he has fallen out of favor with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Now very much a squad player, Barca see him as a cheap and possibly vital player to sure things up on left back or left wing, perhaps playing second fiddle to Jordi Alba.

Apart from Moreno, Sky Sports are also reporting that Felipe Luis from Atletico Madrid and Nacho Monreal from Arsenal are also being considered by the Blaugrana.