Reports: Real Madrid to offer superstar to Premier League clubs in summer

Real Madrid are going through a tough period at the moment, and the lack of form shown by their top stars isn’t helping their case.

AS are now reporting that one of their major stars could be sold in the summer following a lack of consistency and simply because Los Blancos have run out of patience with him.

That player happens to be none other than Gareth Bale, who was brought in as one of the most expensive signings in the world, but has somewhat flattered to deceive.

Injuries haven’t helped his case, but the Welshman was expected to shine this season under new management, but has only shown flashes of brilliance.

The Premier League is on high alert as a result, and clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all being discussed as possible destinations for Bale.

It isn’t as if opportunities haven’t been offered to the former Spurs man, but his form hasn’t consistently been good in Madrid colors, and his fitness concerns have further aggravated his torrid spell in the last few years.

Nonetheless, Premier League clubs are still interested in him, so a deal could well be pushed through in the summer.