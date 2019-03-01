Reports: Chelsea in contract talks with star player

Chelsea are in a tough phase right now. The Blues have lost the early season streak under Maurizio Sarri and have put in several disappointing performances over the last few months. To pile on the misery, the London club has also been hit with a transfer ban for the next two windows. Therefore, it may prove a relief to the supporters to hear that the club is finally attempting to renew Eden Hazard’s contract.

According to news outlet le10Sport, Chelsea are in talks with Eden Hazard over a contract renewal. Hazard, who has just one year left on his Chelsea deal, has been linked with a move away from London in recent months.

The Belgian captain has been touted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Real Madrid and has been dropping plenty of hints himself. However, Los Blancos have reportedly not yet made an offer for his services.

Meanwhile, Hazard’s move to Real Madrid have come in further doubt after his current club Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban, meaning that they can’t sign his replacement until the summer of 2020. Furthermore, reports also claim that Real are not willing to match Chelsea’s valuation of the Belgian, which they deem as too high.