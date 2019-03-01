Frenkie de Jong’s scheduled arrival at Barcelona in 2019-20 has raised doubts but Ivan Rakitic has no plans to leave the Spanish giants.

Ivan Rakitic said Barcelona are “perfect” for him and he is “happy” at the LaLiga champions amid links to Inter.

Rakitic is contracted to Barca until 2021 but the Croatia midfielder’s future is uncertain as Inter, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly circle.

“I like living in Spain,” Rakitic said via DAZN.

“Unfortunately, I can’t ask for another passport because I already have two, otherwise I’d also ask for a Spanish one because I’m fine here and I’m happy.

“My family are happy here too and my daughters are doing well in Barcelona because we’re close to Seville. Therefore, staying here is perfect for me.”

Rakitic, who arrived from Sevilla in 2014, has made 24 LaLiga appearances this season and 38 in all competitions.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Barca’s 3-0 victory at Real Madrid, which sealed a 4-1 aggregate win and the club’s place in a sixth successive Copa del Rey final on Wednesday.