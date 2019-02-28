Reports: Manchester United make three players priority for summer

Manchester United may not have signed any players in the January transfer window, but speculation is rife that a big spend is expected in the summer.

TalkSport are now reporting that United have already earmarked three players to be their priority for the summer transfer window, and that steps are being taken to make them come to Old Trafford.

The players mentioned are Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona.

Defenders were expected to be the priority anyway for the Red Devils, and in Koulibaly the club find a suitable tough and rugged center half who can also play the ball well.

Wan-Bissaka is one for the future, and has already impressed during his time with Crystal Palace, but it remains to be seen whether the club will sell or not.

And finally, Rakitic has somewhat gone under the radar at Barcelona, and reports have emerged that the signing of Frenkie De Jong hasn’t gone down too well with the Croatian, and that he could be seeking a move as a result.

All said and done, these would be three huge additions to the United squad, but they won’t come cheap. The English giants are expected to have around £200million in the kitty to spend in the summer, so let’s see who they finally bring in.