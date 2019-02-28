Reports: Zinedine Zidane lines up Real Madrid superstar as first Juventus signing?

Zinedine Zidane is widely considered to be the successor to Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, and it would make sense considering his sabbatical is almost a year old now.

After guiding Real Madrid to a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League triumphs, the Frenchman looks certain to head back into management, with Juventus the favorites to bring him in.

Multiple reports suggest that Allegri will quit the club in the summer, and players such as Cristiano Ronaldo are keen to have Zidane coach the Bianconeri.

Allegri calls Atletico defeat “a nice little shock”

If he does come in as coach, Marca think they know whom he would want to sign as well.

The report suggests that Marcelo could be close to reuniting with Zidane at Juve, after having a stop-start season at Real Madrid. It hasn’t quite worked for the Brazilian under Santiago Solari, and a big money move towards the twilight of his career could be the chosen path for him.

His pace and defending attributes still remain strong, though it is in attack that he seems very potent on the left hand side, so his partnership with Ronaldo could be a plus for Juve if the deal goes through.

Nicolas Tagliafico is being discussed as a possible replacement for Marcelo at Madrid, so don’t be surprised if this deal is done in the summer.