Calabria agent confirms Premier League interest amid Man Utd talk

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria is a target for Premier League and LaLiga clubs, his agent has confirmed, although no talks have taken place with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils after impressing this season in Serie A under Gennaro Gattuso.

His representative, Gianni Vitali, says there is more than one club to have shown an interest in the full-back, but denies United have made an approach.

“No real negotiations, no, but the intentions are there and they have been there,” he told Calciomercato when asked about offers from elsewhere. “I’ve never sat down with anyone because of the simple fact that he’s very happy where he is, he’s young and he plays at high levels.

“It seems to me normal that he could be interesting for important teams. Manchester United have never called me, it has never gone beyond a few chats. It’s difficult to find better than Milan.”

When asked to specify which clubs are interested, Vitali replied: “I prefer not to name them, but I can say they were a couple of English clubs and a couple of Spanish ones.”

Vitali has previously insisted Calabria would be happy to stay at Milan, but he sees no reason to pressure the club into offering a new contract.

“The matter is simple: it will be the club that decides whether Davide deserves a renewal,” he said. “I think there are times to talk about this kind of situation; now is not the right one.”