Pavard eager for Lucas reunion at Bayern

Benjamin Pavard hopes Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez follows him in joining Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Pavard will move to the defending Bundesliga champions once the 2018-19 campaign concludes, with the France international reportedly earning Stuttgart €35million.

Bayern have been strongly linked with a host of other young players as they build for the future, and Lucas – Pavard’s World Cup-winning team-mate for France – is one of them.

The centre-back, who can also play on the left side of defence, is unlikely to leave for anything less than his €80m release clause and Atletico are eager for their academy product stay put.

But Pavard would like for Lucas to link up with him in Bavaria.

“We are very good friends and I think it would be fantastic if Lucas also came to Bayern,” Pavard told Sport Bild.

“He proved that he is a great player. First, [we were] together for France, then for Bayern? That would make me proud, but it’s a matter between Bayern and Lucas.”