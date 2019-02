Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s World Cup-winning star Lucas Hernandez seems to be coming to an end after all the twists and turns.

The German champions have been long-time admirers of the French fullback and came close to signing him in the January transfer window. Reports in German media have emerged that Bayern have finally landed Hernandez.

Sportbild report that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs which would make him a Bayern Munich player in the summer transfer window.

Our story today: Lucas Hernandez (23, Atlético Madrid) will join @FCBayern in summer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 27, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has expressed his desire to sign the player as well. He stated that the club are prepared to pay his release clause if the opportunity arises.

“I imagine if given the chance, we’d pay the release clause. We’ve saved up; we’re well prepared for the summer. Our sporting director has everything under control.”

“He is, after all, a world champion,” he said.

Reportedly, Hernandez’s release clause is just short of 100m euros, the amount which the German giants are suppsedly ready to pay.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 5/5 – The transfer is possibly done and dusted and there is little Atletico can do now to keep hold of their star player.