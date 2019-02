Barcelona have Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez high on their wish list and will make a €110m move for the midfielder in the summer, reports Diario AS .

Barcelona are reportedly after Atletico Madrid’s midfield maestro Saul Niguez in the summer and are willing to part with up to €110m for the Spanish player in order to make him their ‘galactico’ signing, the report says.

With rumours rife that Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic may leave the club at the end of the season, with Inter Milan interested, Niguez would serve as an able replacement for him.

However Chelsea are also interested in the player, and were prepared to offer up to €150m to meet the player’s buyout clause before they were slapped with a two transfer window ban.

Now, as the English club appeals the ban so that it can conduct incoming transfer business in the summer window, Barcelona are the only club in pursuit of the 24 year old midfielder.

Niguez has been a fixture in Diego Simeone’s side this season, making 34 appearances even as Atletico Madrid attempt to close the 7 point gap with leaders Barcelona in La Liga and look to progress against Juventus in the Champions League after a 2-0 first leg victory in their round of 16 clash.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Half and half with this one as Rakitic just recently rubbished rumours of him wanting to seek a move away from Barcelona.

